KANTOR, Roberta Elaine Duberstein "Bobbie" Age 92 of Kettering, passed away, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 12, 1927 to the late Herman and Myrtle Duberstein. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald J. Kantor. Bobbie is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Beverly) Kantor and Brenda (Scott) Meadow, grandchildren, Dana (James) Faello, Jack (AnnaMarie) Meadow, Sydney Meadow, Beth Abroms (Valente Miranda) and Rachel Abroms (Mark Heyne), great grandchildren, Jacob Heyne, Sasha Miranda and Natalie Faello, brother James (Diane) Duberstein, sister-in-law Marlene Kantor, many nieces and nephews and life-long best friend, Beatrice Ballas. Bobbie was a life-long Daytonian. She attended Fairview High School and graduated from Brenau Academy in Gainsville, GA, and Ohio State University, with a degree in Social Work. She was an avid cook, loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM at Temple Israel 130 Riverside Drive. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at One Lincoln Park in Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made to The , Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton or the . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019