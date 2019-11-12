|
|
PALSGROVE (Kimmel), Roberta Ellen August 21, 1925 - November 8, 2019. A loving wife and mother, known to all as Bobby, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, November 8, 2019. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, the oldest daughter of Sarah Ellen and Harry Kimmel. During WWII, Bobby worked in the Evansville shipyards building LST's for the Navy. On November 3, 1946, Bobby married Donald Tillman Palsgrove of Dayton, Ohio, (who oddly enough served in the Navy on LST's). They were married almost fifty years before Don passed suddenly in 1996. During their marriage, they were blessed with three children, Russell Tillman Palsgrove, Capt. USN(Ret.), Connie Lynne Strehle, Ph.D, and Sue Anne Cunningham. Spouses include: Dorothy Palsgrove and Bobby Gene Cunningham. Bobby was also blessed with six wonderful grandchildren: Robyn Marie Williams (Brad), Nicholas Anthony Strehle, Jennifer Lynne Crosby (Blake), Jeffrey Richard Utley (Jackie), Kathryne Elizabeth Utley, and Matthew Tillman Palsgrove. There were also 14 great grandchildren to fill the house. During Bobby's years in Vandalia, she worked with the Vandalia school system; starting out in the kitchen and ultimately rising to the secretarial position at Murlin Heights Elementary, where she served for many years. Bobby was well loved by all who knew her, from staff members to a child who needed a band aid and a hug. Simply, Bobby was a positive, smiling and stable influence on all who came in contact with her. She was all heart and shared it with everyone. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Dr. Stephen Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening 11/15, from 5-7 pm, as well as from 11:00 am until time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019