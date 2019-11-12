Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta PALSGROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta PALSGROVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta PALSGROVE Obituary
PALSGROVE (Kimmel), Roberta Ellen August 21, 1925 - November 8, 2019. A loving wife and mother, known to all as Bobby, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, November 8, 2019. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, the oldest daughter of Sarah Ellen and Harry Kimmel. During WWII, Bobby worked in the Evansville shipyards building LST's for the Navy. On November 3, 1946, Bobby married Donald Tillman Palsgrove of Dayton, Ohio, (who oddly enough served in the Navy on LST's). They were married almost fifty years before Don passed suddenly in 1996. During their marriage, they were blessed with three children, Russell Tillman Palsgrove, Capt. USN(Ret.), Connie Lynne Strehle, Ph.D, and Sue Anne Cunningham. Spouses include: Dorothy Palsgrove and Bobby Gene Cunningham. Bobby was also blessed with six wonderful grandchildren: Robyn Marie Williams (Brad), Nicholas Anthony Strehle, Jennifer Lynne Crosby (Blake), Jeffrey Richard Utley (Jackie), Kathryne Elizabeth Utley, and Matthew Tillman Palsgrove. There were also 14 great grandchildren to fill the house. During Bobby's years in Vandalia, she worked with the Vandalia school system; starting out in the kitchen and ultimately rising to the secretarial position at Murlin Heights Elementary, where she served for many years. Bobby was well loved by all who knew her, from staff members to a child who needed a band aid and a hug. Simply, Bobby was a positive, smiling and stable influence on all who came in contact with her. She was all heart and shared it with everyone. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Dr. Stephen Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening 11/15, from 5-7 pm, as well as from 11:00 am until time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -