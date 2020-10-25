Age 95 of Hamilton,passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Berkeley Square. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 26, 1925, the daughter of Ernest and Georgeanna (O'Hara) Jackman. On September 4, 1948, in Hamilton, she married Richard C. Roesch and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2009. Roberta was a member of St. Ann Church.Survivors include six children, Richard (Betty) Roesch, James Roesch, Barb (Jim) Williams, Debbie Roesch, Nancy (Mark) Rolfes, and Vickie Roesch;thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Georgeanna Wiggins; a half sister, Bette LoBue.Besides her husband, Richard, she was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Robin (George) Wroot; a daughter-in-law, Trish Roesch.Prayers will be offered at 9:30 am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by Mass ofChristian Burial at 10:00 am Wednesday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. MaryCemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 pm Tuesday in thefuneral home. MASKS are required to attend the Visitation and Mass. Online register book available at



