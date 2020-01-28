|
SALYERS, Roberta Mae 84 of Springfield passed away January 24, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 13, 1935, the daughter of John E. and Thelma Hyer. Roberta was a member of the International Pentecostal Church of Christ and the Ladies Church Auxiliary. In her spare time she could be found reading her bible. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert H. Salyers, Sr.; son Terry Salyers; brothers William and Robert Hyer; sisters JoAnn Speakman, Jackie Hoffman and Patricia Yochem. She is survived by her son Robert H. (Nancy) Salyers, Jr.; daughters Robin (Larry) Heeg and Patricia (Eugene) Craycraft; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen Great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and her fury companion Mosette. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Roberta will be Saturday at 10:30AM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the International Pentecostal Church of Christ 3333 E National Rd; Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020