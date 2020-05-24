|
|
SINES, Roberta Lee "Robbie" 71, of Centerville transitioned into heaven on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Doris and Robert Hertz. In addition to her parents, Robbie was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Mike Sines and siblings Jeffrey Hertz, Kathryn Hall, Teresa Lewis, and Michael Hertz. Robbie lived a rich and full life, spreading her joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and Fairmont State College. She was a dedicated teacher for 37 years in the Maysville and Crooksville school systems. After retirement, Robbie moved to Centerville, Ohio where she continued tutoring, was an active member of The Noble Circle Project, and Women of Wisdom at Southbrook Christian Church. Robbie maintained many cherished friendships throughout life, was the beloved oldest sister to her eight siblings and aunt to 13 nieces and nephews. Her light shined brightest in the presence of her beloved children and grandchildren. Robbie is survived by her children, Erica McCullough of Beavercreek, Bryan Sines (Cassandra) of Springboro, Kristen Sines of Kettering, her grandchildren Sydnie, Weston, Adelyn, and Hunter, her siblings Veronica Shedan (Craig), Christine Bunting, Margaret Kramer (John), James Hertz (Terri), her in-laws, Brenda Hertz, Richard Hall and Tim Lewis and best friend Stephanie Taylor (Bill). Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28 from 5-7 pm at the Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek. A private mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Noble Circle Project, 2555 South Dixie Drive Suite 105, Dayton, OH 45409. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020