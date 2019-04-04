TOWELL (Streaty), Roberta J. Of Dayton, Ohio entered life eternal on Monday, April 1, 2019. Roberta was born in Anderson, Indiana; she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert Streaty Sr, and Mrs. Valeska Streaty. She is also preceded in death by her husband Edward Towell and brothers Mr. Robert Streaty Jr. and Rev. Joseph Streaty. Roberta is a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Prior to retirement, she was a social worker at the Dayton VA Medical Center. As a member of Grace United Methodist Church, she participated in the United Methodist Women. Volunteer activities focused on breast cancer and heart health awareness and support as well as other philanthropic endeavors. Of paramount importance to Roberta was her endearing and constant contact, encouragement, and support of immediate and extended family and numbers of friends whom she regarded as family. She is survived by her son, Mr. Phillip Mcgee (Mrs. Wynona) Streaty; granddaughter, Ms. Christina Streaty; sister, Dr. Anne Streaty (Dr. Edward) Wimberly; brother, Mr. Jon A. (Ms. Linda T.) Streaty; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Grace United Methodist Church Chapel, 1000 Harvard Boulevard, Dayton 45406. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 and the in Dayton, 40 S. Perry Street, #120, Dayton, OH 45402 to which Roberta was a regular contributor and participant in walk-a thons. Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary