WAIZMANN, Roberta P. Age 84, died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by George, her beloved husband of 61 years; her mother, Hazel (Schaeffer); father, Robert (Page); and stepfather, Harry "Red" (Bullion). Roberta is survived by her children and their spouses, Joe (Leslie) Waizmann, Andrew (Paula) Waizmann, Marge (Christian) Walenta, Ron "Arn" (Ali) Waizmann; grandchildren, Jessica and Robert Waizmann, Katie, Emily, and Sara Walenta, Hannah and Haley Waizmann; as well as many loving relatives and friends. Roberta was a lifelong Dayton resident and Patterson Co-op graduate. She attended Sinclair Community College, Wright State University, and University of Dayton. Roberta worked in the aircraft industry prior to raising children and volunteered for many years at Kettering Memorial Hospital and . She was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Country Club, East Dayton Social and Outing Club, and Dayton Liederkranz Turner. Roberta greatly appreciated family and friends, travel, music, reading, intellectual pursuits, and nature walks. She was entertained by storytelling, humor, and laughter. Roberta's heartfelt interest in others was appreciated by everyone who knew her. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the tremendous care Roberta received from the management and staff at Beehive Homes of Springboro, Hope Home Care, Day City Hospice, and her health care professionals and therapists. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Chappys Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to for Parkinson's Disease. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020