1/
Roberta Walklet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKLET, Roberta A. "Bobbie" Age 97, of Brookville, died on Wed. September 2, 2020, at Spring Hill Singing Woods in Clayton following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis & Wilma Purnhagen; by a son, Bill Walklet & by her husband, Don Walklet; by a brother, Louis Purnhagen & sister, Mary Jane Albrecht. She was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during WWII, and she spent many years as a kindergarten teacher before retiring in 1983 as a guidance counselor with Brookville Local Schools. She enjoyed being part of the Inter-Denominational Bible Study in Brookville for many years. Bobbie is survived by daughters, Donna (Steve) Whisler, Debby Hobbs & Betsy (Jim) Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally DeVilbiss & Nancy Dunnier and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved