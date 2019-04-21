Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta WILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Roberta "Bobbi" Age 73, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away peacefully at on April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She graduated from the Dayton School of Practical Nursing in 1975, where she met her BFF Pat McKenzie. She met her other BFF Mary Woods at her first nursing job after graduation. Bobbi loved being a nurse for 40 years, and retired from Mercy Siena Woods Nursing Home. Besides nursing, Bobbi loved to entertain, cook, sew, read and had an amazing green thumb. She is preceded in death by her father Harry Bennett, mother Alice Uhlenhake Bennett and sister Glenna Herald. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years Carl Williams, 3 children Deborah Bakan, Terry Scearce and Robert Uhrig, 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 3 sisters Sue Whitaker, Betty (Jack) Shaw, and Jan (Tim) Young of Gleneden Beach, Oregon. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to in Bobbi's name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.