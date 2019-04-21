|
WILLIAMS, Roberta "Bobbi" Age 73, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away peacefully at on April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She graduated from the Dayton School of Practical Nursing in 1975, where she met her BFF Pat McKenzie. She met her other BFF Mary Woods at her first nursing job after graduation. Bobbi loved being a nurse for 40 years, and retired from Mercy Siena Woods Nursing Home. Besides nursing, Bobbi loved to entertain, cook, sew, read and had an amazing green thumb. She is preceded in death by her father Harry Bennett, mother Alice Uhlenhake Bennett and sister Glenna Herald. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years Carl Williams, 3 children Deborah Bakan, Terry Scearce and Robert Uhrig, 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 3 sisters Sue Whitaker, Betty (Jack) Shaw, and Jan (Tim) Young of Gleneden Beach, Oregon. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to in Bobbi's name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019