YATES, Roberta Mae 80, of Huber Heights passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in New Carlisle. She was born August 14, 1938, in Bridgton, Maine to the late Aldana Robert and Hazel (Manchester) Durfee. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, TSGT Tollie Preston Yates. She is survived by her children Lynda LaFleur of Washington Township, Wanda and John Loy of West Milton, Tracey Spencer of Winston-Salem, NC, Scott Yates and Shelly Fairbanks-Yates of Pueblo, CO, Cynthia and Dean Vande Water of Lewis Center, Nickie and Todd Fritschie of Springfield, and Carla Limbert of Englewood. She is also survived by her siblings Sandra, Rodney, Donna, Linda, David, Clifford, Danny, and Jody, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Adkins Funeral Home 7055 Dayton Springfield Road, Enon, OH 45323 on Tuesday, April 16. Calling hours are from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, Service at 12:30, and internment at Dayton National Cemetery at 1:45 PM. Please join the family at 3:00 PM at Cassel Hills Church of Christ 836 South Brown School Road Vandalia, OH 45377. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Crossroads Hospice 8069 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45458 (937) 886-7225. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary