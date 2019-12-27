Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin ADER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin ADER


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin ADER Obituary
ADER, Robin Lachelle Age 55, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Robin was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 25, 1964 to Walter and Martha Williams. On December 27th, 1985, Robin married the love of her life Stephen Ader and they truly lived life to the fullest. Family and friends meant the world to them and they were truly loved. Robin is the amazingly devoted and loving mother of Margie Ann Glass and Sarah Ann Ader; proud grandmother of Zackary Glass; cherished sibling to three sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Robin she will be joining her parents; her husband of 33 years, Stephen Ader; and her three sisters. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -