ADER, Robin Lachelle Age 55, of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Robin was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 25, 1964 to Walter and Martha Williams. On December 27th, 1985, Robin married the love of her life Stephen Ader and they truly lived life to the fullest. Family and friends meant the world to them and they were truly loved. Robin is the amazingly devoted and loving mother of Margie Ann Glass and Sarah Ann Ader; proud grandmother of Zackary Glass; cherished sibling to three sisters, two brothers, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Robin she will be joining her parents; her husband of 33 years, Stephen Ader; and her three sisters. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 27, 2019