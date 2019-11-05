Home

BOSHEARS, Robin Speicher Age 62, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kettering Hospital where she had been a patient for five days. She was born July 21, 1957 in Middletown and lived here all her life. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jerry Leon and Marilyn Eileen (Hauser) Speicher; one brother, Jeff Speicher; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Uriah and Louise Boshears; and grandparents, Christian and Margaret Hauser and Pearl and Thelma Speicher. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Kenneth "Wayne" Boshears; sons, Michael Mullins and Randy Mullins; granddaughters, Madison Mullins, Isabella Mullins, and Gabriella Mullins; sister-in-law, Cathy Hagan; sisters, Susan Hamilton, Tammy Miller and Regina Wagers; brother, Ron (Becky) Speicher; best friend and caretaker, Jennifer Perdue, best friends, Mary Moore and Sheila Hudson; and other extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019
