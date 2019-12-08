Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Robin Lind Age 62, of Wilmington, OH, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rob was born in Hamilton, OH to Robert and Virginia Fisher on April 4, 1957. He grew up in Reily, OH, graduating from Talawanda High School in 1975. He married Conna Wright on March 30, 1985. He enjoyed restoring Ferguson tractors and going to tractor shows. He also enjoyed his O scale model train collection. He was a member of the Massey Harris Ferguson Club, Ferguson Enthusiasts of North America, and the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical & Historical Society. Rob will be very missed by his wife Conna; four children, Sara (Brent) Miller, Jessica (Andy) Johnstone, Rob (Kelly) Fisher, and Randy (Jessica) Mays; five grandchildren, Aaron, Colton, Greta, Hayden, and Brayden; his loving sister, Nancy Howard, and very special aunt, Mary Snavley. Rob will be missed by many other friends and family. Rob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Fisher; his sisters, Linda Fisher and Ellen Fisher; and a grandson, Ethan Miller. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio. The Reverend Joe Schrock of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Rob to Advocates 4 Animals, P.O. Box 13, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -