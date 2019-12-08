|
FISHER, Robin Lind Age 62, of Wilmington, OH, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rob was born in Hamilton, OH to Robert and Virginia Fisher on April 4, 1957. He grew up in Reily, OH, graduating from Talawanda High School in 1975. He married Conna Wright on March 30, 1985. He enjoyed restoring Ferguson tractors and going to tractor shows. He also enjoyed his O scale model train collection. He was a member of the Massey Harris Ferguson Club, Ferguson Enthusiasts of North America, and the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical & Historical Society. Rob will be very missed by his wife Conna; four children, Sara (Brent) Miller, Jessica (Andy) Johnstone, Rob (Kelly) Fisher, and Randy (Jessica) Mays; five grandchildren, Aaron, Colton, Greta, Hayden, and Brayden; his loving sister, Nancy Howard, and very special aunt, Mary Snavley. Rob will be missed by many other friends and family. Rob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Fisher; his sisters, Linda Fisher and Ellen Fisher; and a grandson, Ethan Miller. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12:00 until 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio. The Reverend Joe Schrock of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Rob to Advocates 4 Animals, P.O. Box 13, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 8, 2019