ISGRIGG, Robin Sue Shope Life long resident of Trotwood Ohio died unexpectedly on March 17th 2020 at the age of 66 while at work at Rose Department Store. Robin is survived by her two sisters, Carol J. Poole and Tami L. Smith; nieces, Sytease Geib, Kristine Poole, and Heidi Saperstein; and nephew Daren Poole. Preceded in death were her parents Robert & Gloria Shope of Trotwood and her loving husband James Isgrigg, known as Issy a retired Trotwood Police officer. Robin was born in Dayton Ohio on May 29th 1954; She graduated from Trotwood Madison high school in 1972. Her two faithful doggies Cookie and Cisco have found forever homes and her fury cat Kiss still needs a forever home. Robin will be cremated at Baker Hazel & Snider funeral home. There will be a celebration of life later in the year and the scattering of Robin and Issy's ashes together. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020
