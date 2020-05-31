Robin JOHNSON
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Robin Age 72, of Dayton, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. He was born on June 8, 1947 in Piqua, Ohio to Frances and Robert Johnson. The family moved to Dayton in 1954 so that Robin could attend Gorman School where he found joy in every minute. He learned, made great friends and totally treasured those years. Robin was a participant in United Cerebral Palsy, now United Rehabilitation Services, for 64 years. He attended workshop there and made more great friends. Enduring so many problems with his body, he was still a very happy guy and cared so much for others. He moved to Echoing Valley when his parents grew older and lived there for 28 years and made many more dear friends. He was met in heaven by his parents, who loved him dearly. Robin is survived by his sisters, JoEtta Shaffer & Jeri Jacobs, both of Huber Heights; nieces & their families, Penny, Cindy, Laurel & Amanda; his second mom, Johnnie Mae Currie; and many other relatives & friends. Robin occasionally asked questions about things like "Why don't my legs work?" and he was told him to put it on the list to ask God. He can now get the answers and dance around to the music he loved. And you knowthat little white dog was waiting, too. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12-2 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In accordance with COVID-19, the family asks that those only attend if comfortable, not out of obligation. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Rehabilitation Services, 4710 Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424 in Robin's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Graveside service
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved