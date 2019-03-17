MONTGOMERY, Robin Lynn Robin Lynn Montgomery, beloved daughter of Pastor Grant and Ann Montgomery of Hamilton, was called home to the Father's House January 3, 2019 from . She is survived by two brothers, Pastor Mark Montgomery of Gibsonburg, Ohio and Grant Montgomery II of Mt. Hope, West Virginia; sister Chrystal Ann Fauver of Hamilton and her daughter Lindsey Kreuz of Olmsted Falls, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a beloved son Keven Kreuz. As a Pastor's daughter, Robin lived in five different states and attended many schools. She graduated from Rossford High School in 1974. For five years Robin fought the good fight of faith against cancer and related complications. As a woman of deep faith, she found courage, strength and comfort. She never gave up. In the end she simply went home. Her spiritual home on earth was the Ross Community United Methodist Church. She loved the church family and they loved her. She served there as the head of the Nursery Department and related responsibilities. Robin loved to cook and provide wonderful deserts for the fellowship hours. A service of Worship and Celebration will be held at the Ross Community United Methodist Church 2943 Hamilton Cleves Road Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Sunday March 24, 2019 at 4pm. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary