NEWSOME, Robin G. Age 60, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Robin was born to the late Landus and Grace (nee Combs) Freels on January 23, 1959 in Dayton, OH. She worked for The Berry Company for over 30 years. Robin is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Lacie Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Kenny; children, Benneal Johnson, Matthew (Ashley) Newsome, Wayne Johnson, Jenna Newsome and Jessica (Garrett) James and 6 grandchildren. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH. Private family services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Robin to , 324 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019