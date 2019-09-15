Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin PITTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin PITTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin PITTS Obituary
PITTS (Williams), Robin Annette 61 was born in Dayton, OH on September 9, 1957 went home to be with the lord on September 8, 2019 after battling an illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Robin was a 1975 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School and attended Sinclair Community College. She was a member of Dixon United Methodist Church and a faithful employee of Select Tool and Die for over 25 years. Robin was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry Pitts, her parents Jesse Malone & Janice Tillman, a loving brother Craig Williams sister Deborah Campbell & niece Ryan Littlejohn. She leaves to mourn two loving daughters Dawn Williams and Diona (Tony) Tolbert, 2 loving grandchildren Nyriel Wood and Eric Williams Jr, 2 sisters Sherrill (Joseph) Smith and Stephanie Tillman. Special friends Shaton Yarbrough, Gwendolyn Springer, Carnecia McClain and Michael Thomas. Special cousin Teresa Rabb and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, Ohio on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with the funeral service starting at 11:00 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now