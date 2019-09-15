|
|
PITTS (Williams), Robin Annette 61 was born in Dayton, OH on September 9, 1957 went home to be with the lord on September 8, 2019 after battling an illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Robin was a 1975 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School and attended Sinclair Community College. She was a member of Dixon United Methodist Church and a faithful employee of Select Tool and Die for over 25 years. Robin was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry Pitts, her parents Jesse Malone & Janice Tillman, a loving brother Craig Williams sister Deborah Campbell & niece Ryan Littlejohn. She leaves to mourn two loving daughters Dawn Williams and Diona (Tony) Tolbert, 2 loving grandchildren Nyriel Wood and Eric Williams Jr, 2 sisters Sherrill (Joseph) Smith and Stephanie Tillman. Special friends Shaton Yarbrough, Gwendolyn Springer, Carnecia McClain and Michael Thomas. Special cousin Teresa Rabb and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, Ohio on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with the funeral service starting at 11:00 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019