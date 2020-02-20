Home

RARDAIN, Robin Rae Age 57 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She loved being with her family. She is survived by her daughter: Courtney R. McKinney, brother and sisters-in-law: David Scott (Donna) Rardain of Englewood, Penny Suttoway of Dayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: David Goodwin and Hazel (Vickers) Rardain, brothers: Chris Rardain and Larry Suttoway. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church (851 S. Elm Street, West Carrollton) with Pastor Doug Criswell officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020
