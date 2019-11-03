Dayton Daily News Obituaries
RODDY, Robin M. "Bobbie" 61, of Springfield, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1957, in Dayton, the daughter of Charles and Betty Jo (Roberts) Frederick. Bobbie served our country in the United States Air Force. Following her eight years in the Air Force she continued her career at the WPAFB as a Communication Specialist. Bobbie loved spending time with her family and cooking awesome meals for them. She was an avid animal lover and worked for Pendleton's Produce for several years. Bobbie was also talented with crafts especially making wreaths and grave blankets. She will be remembered for her strong personality and sense of humor. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, John Roddy, her father Charles, daughter, Danielle (Beth) Duhl-Back, three sons: David (Belinda) Duhl, Dustin Duhl (Amanda Fournier) and John D. Roddy III; five grandchildren: Ashton, Cheyenne, Alex, Jonathan, and Everly; two sisters: Jenny (Brian) Miller and Andi Ruxer; and sister-in-law, Suzie Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her mother. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Bobbie Predmore officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
