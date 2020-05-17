|
TEAFORD, Robin Joan Age 85, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania to U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Philip and Dorothy Palmer. Robin spent many happy childhood summers swimming and boating with her parents and brother at their cabin on Deep Creek Lake in Maryland. As a military family, Robin lived in different areas of the United States during World War II. She settled in Dayton, Ohio where she graduated from Fairmont High School in Kettering in 1952. It was here she met her husband, Stanley Teaford, with whom she shared 37 memorable years. Robin was a loving and devoted mother and wife, who with her warm and caring manner had many life-long friends. She will be dearly missed by all. Robin worked as a secretary for a judge, a school psychologist and later as a teacher's aide working with children with hearing impairments. Robin is survived by her three children and their spouses: Scott (Patricia) Teaford, Dean (Susan) Teaford and Meg (Heino) Teaford-Hörmann, and by her grandchildren Mackenzie Teaford, Zachary Teaford and Sophia Hörmann, as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Palmer, her husband Stanley Teaford and her granddaughter Abigail Teaford. Robin´s final resting place will be at Deep Creek Lake in Maryland. A private memorial will take place at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020