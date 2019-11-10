Dayton Daily News Obituaries
ROBINSON, Brittany Louise 28, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born October 18, 1991 in Springfield. Brittany was a graduate of Shawnee High School and was attending Wright State University. She worked at Synchrony Financial in Kettering. She enjoyed spending time with her children and family. Survivors include her mother, Darla M. (Porter) Bunker; father, Keith D. Bunker; two children, Lainey and Samuel Robinson; her fianc?, Brad K. Mosbarger; three brothers, Dewayne Thacker, Keith R. Bunker, Dalton Bunker; special cousin, David Campbell; stepfather, Tony Monroe; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Faye and Robert Conley; John H. Porter, Jr., Walter Bunker, Louise Sewell; favorite aunt, Linda Campbell; and uncle, Dana Bunker. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
