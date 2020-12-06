WOODARD, Robyn E.
Age 59 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She retired from her position as an accountant in Credit
Services at Time Warner for more than 22 years and was a member of the Irish Club.
Robyn is survived by her loving husband of 31 years; Donald Woodard; son, Shawn (Megan) Hill; grandson, Abel Hill; brother, Robert (Natalie) Hill II; along with numerous other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carol L. (Shryock) and Robert M. Hill Sr. The family will not be having services for her at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
(4540 Cooper Rd,
Cincinnati, OH 45242). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements.