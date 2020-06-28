Rochelle FOSTER
FOSTER, Rochelle Leigh Shockey Rochelle Leigh Shockey Foster, 3.26.84-6.18.20. She is survived by her husband, Johnathan (John) Foster; Rochelle and John's blended family, Arianna & Alanna Roberts, Brianna, Cameron, Jordan & Jayden Foster and Braylen Darden; mother, Anne Shockey; father, Michael Shockey; brother, Mike Shockey. Rochelle is also survived by her grandparents, Charlotte Bond and Avinelle Schultz; aunts, Jane Bond, Debbie Wenclewicz and Diane Schaefer and her dear friend, Tabitha Marshall. A celebration of Rochelle's life service will be held Monday, June 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 from 2-4 pm. Friends and family are welcome to this service, please bring a mask, they are required. There will also be a private service held at Highland Cemetery for immediate family only. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave her family a special message.

