MANN, Rockland Dean On July 5, 1957, a bright and shining light came into the world. For 62 years this light has spread love, kindness, goodness, gentleness and joy, touching everything and everyone that crossed its path. That light, ROCKLAND DEAN MANN, was born to mother Linda (Mann) Hogenkamp and father Ted D. Mann (deceased). Dale M. Hogenkamp, step-father and Cheryl Mann, step-mother; sweet sister, Bunita Lynn Mann shared her brother's light. There could be no greater love between a father and son than that shared by Rock and his only son, ROCKLAND DEAN MANN II. The light wand has now been placed in the capable hands of his loving son who survives. Other family members surviving are step-brothers, Glenn, Mike, Steve and step-sister, Carol Hogenkamp. There were "dozens of cousins" who were very close to Rock. Special friends, Matt and Shary Price; Sigma Chi Brothers and Brothers of the church were very important to Rock. Rock graduated from Vandalia High School, received his Bachelor's degree in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University, and completed his education at the University of Texas Medical Hospital with a 2-year Operating Room Program, specializing in cardio-vascular surgery and hospital administration. He was highly respected by many surgeons in a number of hospitals throughout Texas. Rock finalized his medical career as a surgeon and Nurse Recruiter for hospitals. During his free time, Rock loved the outdoors -- fishing, hunting, playing golf. His greatest love was following his beloved U.D. Flyers and was a season ticket holder. GO FLYERS! Rock loved his church - Southbrook Christian Church located at 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg Ohio. The light is out...the good fight is over....we mourn....and Rock rests peacefully in the arms of his Beloved Lord Jesus Christ. Celebration of life will be at 5 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Services officiated by Pastor Austin McMahan. Visitation to begin at 4 pm on Saturday. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.