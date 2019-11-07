|
NORVELL, Roderic L. Age 56 of Minnesota, went home to be with the lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was a native Daytonian. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clyde and Willa Mae Norvell and maternal grandparents, Charles Butler and Mattie Majors, daughter, Rodrika Norvell, uncle, Allen Norvell and siblings Sheila and Amileo Norvell. He leaves to cherish his memory, children Kenetha and Rodaysha, grandchildren Keni, Alli, Ernest Eris and Elias; Goddaughter Aujana Hampton; loving father Ronald (Judith) Norvell; loving mother Shirley Butler-Norvell; brother, Marcus (Kesha), sisters Rhonda (Amory) James, Shavon, Qiana and Candace Norvell, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends including special friends Carmen Norvell, Ladonna Lark, Mindale White, DD Alexander, Jeff Taylor, Mike and Roger Simmons. Funeral service Saturday November 9, 2019 11:00 AM at New Hope Lutheran Church 2000 Catalpa Dr. Final Disposition Cremation services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.
