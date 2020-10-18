RODERICK LONGPRE

LONGPRE, Roderick William Roderick William Longpre, age 60, of Dayton, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on October 14, 2020. Rod was born on March 4, 1960, in Dayton. He was the son of Don and Eunice (Millard) Longpre. Rod proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. After receiving an Honorable Discharge for his service to his country, Rod began his working career, again serving his community, by becoming a member of the Dayton Fire Department. During this time he made many life-long friends and made many contributions to the department, including being instrumental in the co-founding of the Miami Valley Firefighter/EMS Memorial Association and founder of the Dayton Firefighters Local 136 Honor Guard which were crowning achievements of his service to the community. Spirituality and his faith played a major role in Rod's life and in the decisions he made. He was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Rod was an extremely self taught musician. He had a musical gift that provided him the talent to artfully play lead and bass guitar, flute, saxophone, key boards, violin and the bag-pipes as well as performing as lead vocalist in several local bands like "Axis", "Random Brothers Band" and "Windfall". This is why all of his friends referred to Rod as "Rockin Rod!" His smile, humor and talents will be missed by so many. He touched so many lives with his selfless service to others that the world will not be the same without him. Rod leaves behind his loving mother, Eunice Bishop of Sarasota, Florida; sons Joe Fourman (wife Tami and grandchildren Maddox, Gavin and Avery) of Kettering and Jeff Fourman (grandchildren Damon, Jackson, Tristan and Levi) of New Carlisle; great-grandsons, August and Sterling Fourman; brothers, Rene (niece Courtney) and Rich (niece Michelle). He was preceded in death by his father and niece Gabriella. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Satish Joseph officiating. Immediately following Mass there will be a funeral procession escorting Rod by Dayton Fire Station #11 and #15 and Kettering Fire Station #36. The procession will conclude at Stubbs Park in Centerville where Fire Department and Military Honors will be performed. Rod's family is suggesting that friends can make memorial contributions in Rod's name to the Miami Valley Firefighter/EMS Memorial Association. Memorials may be made through the Firefighters and Company Credit Union. To leave a message for the family, visit NewcomerDayton.com
.