OSBORNE, Roderick Lee Age 72, of Dayton, born November 17, 1946 in Columbia, TN, made his peaceful transition May 2, 2019. He graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Class of 1966. He retired from General Motors after more than 30 years of service. He was a longtime member at the Fairway Golf Club. Preceded in death by his wife, Doris M. Osborne; five siblings. Rod leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Robert and Emily Osborne; children, Alicia (Sherman) Chestnut, Terrence (Marisa) Osborne; siblings, Pamela (Gary) Francis, Harold Osborne, Michael (Robin) Osborne, Mary (Wayne) Thomas; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2019