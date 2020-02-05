|
|
THOMAS, Sr., Rodger S. Born January 26, 1954, passed away January 29, 2020. Rodger attended Roosevelt High School and was the founder /CEO of RAMJET Express, owner of F&R Janitorial Service, a teacher at Life Skills, and an electrical engineer for Delco Products for many years. He was also a lieutenant in the Army Reserves. Preceded in death by his father, Andrew Thomas, and mother, Florence Ramsey. Rodger leaves to cherish his legacy: his wife of 30+ years, Belinda Thomas; sons, Jamahl (Marlena) Thomas, Rodger (Stephanie) Thomas, and Edroyce Barron; daughters, Marlo (Winston) Stewart, Andrea Thomas-Similton (Roddrick); the two apples of his eye, grandchildren, Devin and Morgan Stewart; siblings, Senora (Kenneth) Arnold, Jerry Thomas, Marlene Hopson, Gerry Dean Jones; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial service 1 pm Thursday, February 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020