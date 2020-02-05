Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger THOMAS Sr.


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodger THOMAS Sr. Obituary
THOMAS, Sr., Rodger S. Born January 26, 1954, passed away January 29, 2020. Rodger attended Roosevelt High School and was the founder /CEO of RAMJET Express, owner of F&R Janitorial Service, a teacher at Life Skills, and an electrical engineer for Delco Products for many years. He was also a lieutenant in the Army Reserves. Preceded in death by his father, Andrew Thomas, and mother, Florence Ramsey. Rodger leaves to cherish his legacy: his wife of 30+ years, Belinda Thomas; sons, Jamahl (Marlena) Thomas, Rodger (Stephanie) Thomas, and Edroyce Barron; daughters, Marlo (Winston) Stewart, Andrea Thomas-Similton (Roddrick); the two apples of his eye, grandchildren, Devin and Morgan Stewart; siblings, Senora (Kenneth) Arnold, Jerry Thomas, Marlene Hopson, Gerry Dean Jones; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial service 1 pm Thursday, February 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -