More Obituaries for Rodger ZIMMERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger ZIMMERMAN


1963 - 2020
Rodger ZIMMERMAN Obituary
ZIMMERMAN, Rodger A. Age 56, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Springfield on July 24, 1963 to the late Harold and Wanda (Cornell) Zimmerman. Rodger was preceded in death by his grandson, Landon Zimmerman; sister, Karen Shelton and special friend, Ector Rodrigues. Survivors include two sons, Joseph Snell, Bryant (Kelsey) Zimmerman; four grandchildren, William Snell, Michael, Xavier and Zoey Zimmerman; siblings and step-siblings, Pam (Charlie) Sumner, Jean Pence, Robert Zimmerman, Michael, Jim and Rebecca Cornell, Pam Allman and Cheryl Rood; Aunts, Edith Virgin and Mabel Haynes, along with many nieces and nephews. Rodger's family would like to extend a special thank you to James Huber. Private services will be held for the family, with live-streaming available on the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME Facebook page beginning at 4:00pm Thursday, May 7. Memories may be shared online at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2020
