PRICE, Rodman Age 69, of Monroe, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born on October 31, 1949 in Perry County, KY to Seldon and Mavis (Campbell) Price. Rodman graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1967. He retired from Watson Gravel (formerly Mecco Inc.) as a General Manager in 2015. During his employment, which spanned over 40 years, he served as Vice President from 1990-2005. Rodman was quite the handyman, he was known to be able to fix almost anything. He was an avid golfer in his younger years. He loved spending time in the outdoors, whether it was boating (especially on Lake Cumberland), camping or gardening. Rodman is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Jan (Farmer) Price; his loving children; Aaron (Sarah) Price and Amy (Kim Mumpower) Slusher; his grandchildren, Evan Slusher, Maddie (Matt) Slusher-Harris, Jordyn Mumpower, Paxton Price and Maddox Price; his great grandchildren, Violet and Killian Slusher; and his siblings, Sue (Bruce) Jones, Patricia Ballard and David (Julie) Price. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Fay Chasteen. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5pm-7pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385. Published in Journal-News on July 7, 2019