Rodney 'MILLER

MILLER, Rodney Dean Rodney Dean Miller, 83, of Washington CH, OH, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. Farmer and owner of Miller Grain Company. Preceded by wife, Sue Coffman Miller in 2014, and grandson, Daniel Hiser in 2017. Survived by children, Doug (Linda) Miller, Karen (Brent) Edmonson, Linda (Mark) Hiser, David Miller and Dean (Sharon) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral, Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 Old US Rt. 35-NW, Washington CH, OH. Burial in Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Visitation Friday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church. Contributions to the Miami Trace FFA, 300 Bloomingburg-New Holland Rd.-NW, or Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., Washington CH, OH 43160. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
