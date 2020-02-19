Home

SHELTON, Rodney Kiser Class of 1958 passed away on 2-8-20. There will be a memorial service remem bering Rodney on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:30 to 8 pm at The United Christian Fellowship Cbhurch, 2544 Forest Home Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Former classmate and friend Paul Papanek request attendance by Rodney's former Kiser classmates and friends. Dad was in the National Guard, Navy and College. Left behind his Surviving daughter Maria, grandson Christian and granddaughter Mya. My father had integrity, Love for his family, he was truthful, and had a heart of gold. We love you forever daddy.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
