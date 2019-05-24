Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney Smith Obituary
SMITH, Rodney W. 61, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Monday morning, May 20, 2019. He was born in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey on April 5, 1958, the son of the late Elwood Riley and Marjorie Louise (Smittle) Smith. Rod loved riding his Harley-Davidson and driving his Corvette. He was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his children, Nicholas (Elaina) Smith of Ft. Wayne, IN, Heidi Smith of Pensacola, FL, Derick (Nicole) Smith of Cincinnati, and Cody Lewis of Sidney, OH; five grandchildren, Elysia, Trinity, Ethan, Aiden, and Asher; sister, Roseann Ogden of Springfield; brothers, Elwood "Rick" Smith and James "Jimmy" Smith, both of Springfield; and his best friend, Tony Collier. A family observance will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now