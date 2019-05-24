|
SMITH, Rodney W. 61, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Monday morning, May 20, 2019. He was born in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey on April 5, 1958, the son of the late Elwood Riley and Marjorie Louise (Smittle) Smith. Rod loved riding his Harley-Davidson and driving his Corvette. He was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. He is survived by his children, Nicholas (Elaina) Smith of Ft. Wayne, IN, Heidi Smith of Pensacola, FL, Derick (Nicole) Smith of Cincinnati, and Cody Lewis of Sidney, OH; five grandchildren, Elysia, Trinity, Ethan, Aiden, and Asher; sister, Roseann Ogden of Springfield; brothers, Elwood "Rick" Smith and James "Jimmy" Smith, both of Springfield; and his best friend, Tony Collier. A family observance will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2019