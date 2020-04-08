|
WILLIAMS, Reverend Rodney G. 91, of Monroe, OH, went to be with Jesus on April 3, 2020. Born in Middletown, Ohio, August 10, 1928, he was the son of the late Reverend John T. and Edith (Sorrell) Williams. Though born in Ohio, his blood ran Kentucky Blue for his second home in Menifee County, KY, where he found, wooed, and married the love of his life, Eva (Banfield) Williams. For seventy years, they built a life of love for each other, for family, and for God and His people. Their ministry began as pastors of the Frenchburg First Church of God in Frenchburg, KY, and also at New Hope First Church of God in Crab Orchard, KY. They served the majority of their ministry (35 years) at Yankee Road First Church of God in Middletown, OH. Upon "retirement," Rodney became Pastor Emeritus of the Yankee Road First Church of God and served as interim minister at Morehead First Church of God in Morehead, KY; Madisonville First Church of God in Cincinnati, OH; Park Layne First Church of God in New Carlisle, OH; and Midland First Church of God in Midland, KY. Rodney lived a life that centered around his love for God and people. Until his last day, he maintained an urgency that all those he knew and loved would experience a personal relationship with Jesus. He preached God's truth through his words and his actions day after day. Late in his life, he began to lose his eyesight, but his vision and focus for saving the lost was as sharp as it ever had been. Rodney was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a way of making each person in his family believe they were his favorite. You could always count on him to come through for you in prayer, in deed, and with his great sense of humor. He was devoted to his UK Wildcats, well-traveled, and loved a shiny new car. Rodney had a joy and love for life, but kept his focus on the life to come. His family and friends are deeply saddened by the loss of our spiritual giant, but rejoice that he has reached the place he has longed for...Heaven, where we know he was greeted with the words "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Rodney is survived by two sons, Rick (Rhonda) Williams of Middletown, OH, Denny (Anita) Williams of Lebanon, OH; four grandchildren, Tyler (Amber) Williams, Ragan (Steve) Reeves, Nick Williams, and Rachel Williams; five great-grandchildren Ava, Evan, Brooke, Piper, and Grant. He is also survived by one sister, Helen Swim of Ormond Beach, FL; and one special niece and caregiver Donna Banfield of Monroe, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rodney is preceded in death by his loving wife, Eva Williams, as well as three sisters, Louise (Osmyn) Botts, Millie (Bob) Franta, and Hannah (Jack) Wells. Because of the state mandate banning mass gatherings, Rodney's funeral will be for immediate family only with Reverend Kevin Collins and Reverend Steve Reeves officiating. The family is asking those who wish to pay their respects to do so from the safety of their vehicles and line the Main Street of Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH, beginning at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The procession will circle the cemetery prior to the family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations to Yankee Road First Church of God, Middletown, OH, to continue Rodney's ministry. The family will host a Celebration of Life Memorial for all who wish to attend at a date to be determined. Sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020