WOOD, Rodney E. Age 58 of Trotwood, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was a graduate of Meadowdale High School class of 1979. Rodney had been volunteering as a counselor for Alcoholics Anonymous. He enjoyed taking care of animals, working on cars and was a talented wood artist. He is survived by his children: Alexandra Wood of Dayton, Kyle (Angie) Wood of Spring Valley, Kelly (Coty) Maddux of Vandalia, Andrew Wood of Tipp City, parents: Carolyn (Lewis) and Edward Wood of Dayton, sister: Pamela Collins of Dayton, nephew: Jon Collins, niece: Jacqueline Collins, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law: Tony Collins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous (Crossroads Club). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019