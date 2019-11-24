Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney WOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney WOOD Obituary
WOOD, Rodney E. Age 58 of Trotwood, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was a graduate of Meadowdale High School class of 1979. Rodney had been volunteering as a counselor for Alcoholics Anonymous. He enjoyed taking care of animals, working on cars and was a talented wood artist. He is survived by his children: Alexandra Wood of Dayton, Kyle (Angie) Wood of Spring Valley, Kelly (Coty) Maddux of Vandalia, Andrew Wood of Tipp City, parents: Carolyn (Lewis) and Edward Wood of Dayton, sister: Pamela Collins of Dayton, nephew: Jon Collins, niece: Jacqueline Collins, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law: Tony Collins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous (Crossroads Club). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -