Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger ADAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Roger P. 70, of Donnelsville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born December 15, 1948 in Somerset, Kentucky the son of the late Leonard & Myrtle (Collins) Head. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired tool & die maker. He is survived by his wife of years, Inge Adams; Roger & Dana Adams; three grandchildren; Alexa, Ethan & Laine; a sister, Barbara & Danny Hoffstetter; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by several siblings. Visitation will be 2-4 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a memorial service at 4 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now