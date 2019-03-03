|
|
ADAMS, Roger P. 70, of Donnelsville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born December 15, 1948 in Somerset, Kentucky the son of the late Leonard & Myrtle (Collins) Head. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired tool & die maker. He is survived by his wife of years, Inge Adams; Roger & Dana Adams; three grandchildren; Alexa, Ethan & Laine; a sister, Barbara & Danny Hoffstetter; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by several siblings. Visitation will be 2-4 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a memorial service at 4 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019