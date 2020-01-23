|
AIKEN, Roger William Age 71, of Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Roger was born on September 14, 1948 in LaFollette, TN. He graduated from West Carrollton High School and retired as a Miami Township Police Department Sergeant in 1992. Roger was a past President and was currently Sergeant at Arms for FOP #117. He loved his family very much and enjoyed fishing every chance he got. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Aiken. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gerry Aiken; children, Paula Aiken-Miller, Kelly Stout-Lacy, Chris Stout; grandchildren, Kyle, Mia, Bella, Tyler, Connor, Chase, and Christian; longtime friend, John DiPietro; as well as extended family and friends too numerous to list. A Memorial Service will take place 5PM on Friday, January 24 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Family will greet friends starting at 2PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Warren County, 230 Cook Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020