Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Baker Obituary
BAKER, Roger E. 82, of Springfield passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his residence with his beloved family by his side. He was born September 14, 1936 in Springfield, the son of the late James and Evelyn (Grieser) Baker. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army and served our country proudly. He retired from Reiter Dairy, his love for farming and continued driving a semi-truck for many years. Roger attended Ginghamsburg Church for 15 years. He will always be remembered for being able to carry on a conversation with any and all. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Jean (Snipes) Baker; one son, Curt (Lori) Baker of Springfield; one brother, Gerald (Ann) Baker of Springfield; five grandchildren, Kyle, Danielle and Kaitlyn Baker and Lee and Eric (Megan) Taylor; great-granddaughter, Rose Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Mark Baker and one brother, Merle Baker. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 am in the Lawrenceville Cemetery with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now