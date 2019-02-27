BAKER, Roger E. 82, of Springfield passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his residence with his beloved family by his side. He was born September 14, 1936 in Springfield, the son of the late James and Evelyn (Grieser) Baker. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army and served our country proudly. He retired from Reiter Dairy, his love for farming and continued driving a semi-truck for many years. Roger attended Ginghamsburg Church for 15 years. He will always be remembered for being able to carry on a conversation with any and all. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Jean (Snipes) Baker; one son, Curt (Lori) Baker of Springfield; one brother, Gerald (Ann) Baker of Springfield; five grandchildren, Kyle, Danielle and Kaitlyn Baker and Lee and Eric (Megan) Taylor; great-granddaughter, Rose Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Mark Baker and one brother, Merle Baker. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 am in the Lawrenceville Cemetery with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary