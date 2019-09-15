Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Centerville Church of Christ
1411 Old Spring Valley Court
Centerville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Centerville Church of Christ
1411 Old Spring Valley Court
Centerville, OH
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Dayton National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Brightman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Brightman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Brightman Obituary
BRIGHTMAN, Roger A. Age 88, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away to be with The Lord, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1931 to parents, Percy L. and Vista Brightman. Deceased as well are his five brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, Stanley, Norman, and Lawrence and one sister, Ruth Yeager (Lewis). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Ruth; his three sons, David Dale Sr., John, and Robert; and daughter, Carmella Lansing (Sam). Roger is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Centerville Church of Christ, 1411 Old Spring Valley Court, Centerville, Ohio with Terry McGiffin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Burial with honors at Dayton National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Arrangements in care of MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME - Kettering, OH. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now