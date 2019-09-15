|
BRIGHTMAN, Roger A. Age 88, of Apache Junction, Arizona passed away to be with The Lord, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1931 to parents, Percy L. and Vista Brightman. Deceased as well are his five brothers, Kenneth, Ralph, Stanley, Norman, and Lawrence and one sister, Ruth Yeager (Lewis). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Ruth; his three sons, David Dale Sr., John, and Robert; and daughter, Carmella Lansing (Sam). Roger is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Centerville Church of Christ, 1411 Old Spring Valley Court, Centerville, Ohio with Terry McGiffin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Burial with honors at Dayton National Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Arrangements in care of MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME - Kettering, OH. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019