BRONSTETTER, Roger Dale 70, of Springfield, passed away May 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 3, 1950. Roger enjoyed watching movies, watching the Dayton Dragons and going to the circus. He had been employed at TACH Industries. Survivors include his loving wife of all most 20 years; Karen (Sanders) Bronstetter, a bother; Larry Bronstetter, a nephew; Brian and his beloved dogs; Prince and Princess. He was preceded in death a brother and a sister. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020