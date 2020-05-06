|
BRYANT, Sr., Pastor Roger Lee Exceptional pastor, songwriter, singer, and an inspiration to many, was called to glory April 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Webb) Bryant; sons, Pastor Ronnie Sr. (Rosell) Bryant, Dashawn Webb; daughters, Maxine Bryant-Kennebrew, Rev. Effie Allen, Laverne Wilkins, Doris (Mac) Myrick, Tausha Bryant-Weathers (Terry), Jacee Allen, Christa Dunson-Bryant Hullaby (Joe); sister, Kathleen Hudson; 40 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; longtime friend, Lovey (LJ) Johnson. Preceded in death by wife, Eva Bryant; parents, William and Effie Bryant; sons, Milton, Rev. Roger Jr. and Rev. Johnnie Bryant; 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Thursday, May 7, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020