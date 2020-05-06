Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger BRYANT Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger BRYANT Sr. Obituary
BRYANT, Sr., Pastor Roger Lee Exceptional pastor, songwriter, singer, and an inspiration to many, was called to glory April 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Webb) Bryant; sons, Pastor Ronnie Sr. (Rosell) Bryant, Dashawn Webb; daughters, Maxine Bryant-Kennebrew, Rev. Effie Allen, Laverne Wilkins, Doris (Mac) Myrick, Tausha Bryant-Weathers (Terry), Jacee Allen, Christa Dunson-Bryant Hullaby (Joe); sister, Kathleen Hudson; 40 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; longtime friend, Lovey (LJ) Johnson. Preceded in death by wife, Eva Bryant; parents, William and Effie Bryant; sons, Milton, Rev. Roger Jr. and Rev. Johnnie Bryant; 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Thursday, May 7, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -