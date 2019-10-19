|
|
BUSCH, Roger A. Age 79 formerly of Conroe, Texas, currently residing in Springboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Roger was a sweet, gentle loving soul with a generous heart, always willing to help anyone. His love for the ocean, boating, fishing, cruising and tinkering in his wood shop kept his life full and adventurous. We know he'll be a guardian angel to his family from heaven whom he enjoyed spending time with in life. Now it's time to be with your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Janie; two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (Mark) Hatfield, Kimberly (Michael) Chase; a step daughter and her husband, Caryn (Jay) Whitney; a step son, John Craig Golden; two nieces, Kelly Rowe Simpson, Lisa Rowe; grandchildren, Leah Hatfield, Samuel Hatfield, William Hatfield, Alysha Weeter, Joshua Whitney and Grace Whitney. Services will be held 5:00 pm, Saturday October 19 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Reverend Harry Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 pm prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at the Houston Texas National Veterans Cemetery. We love and miss you always and forever.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019