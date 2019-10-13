Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger CHAPMAN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger CHAPMAN Jr. Obituary
CHAPMAN Jr., Roger W. Age 73 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at . He was born February 7, 1946, son of the late Roger & Neva (Mayno) Chapman. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie (York) Chapman; 2 sons, Chris (Brooke) of Brookville and Andy (Stacy) of Columbus; 4 grandchildren, Ashton, Aly, Parker and Presley; 1 great-granddaughter, Hadley and his sister, Dr. Cynthia Chapman of MT. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rev. Connie McCarroll officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now