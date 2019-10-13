|
|
CHAPMAN Jr., Roger W. Age 73 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at . He was born February 7, 1946, son of the late Roger & Neva (Mayno) Chapman. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie (York) Chapman; 2 sons, Chris (Brooke) of Brookville and Andy (Stacy) of Columbus; 4 grandchildren, Ashton, Aly, Parker and Presley; 1 great-granddaughter, Hadley and his sister, Dr. Cynthia Chapman of MT. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 16, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rev. Connie McCarroll officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019