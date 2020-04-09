|
|
COKES Sr., Roger J., Age 84 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life April 4, 2020. He was born August 5, 1935 to the late McKinley Cokes, Sr. and Hattie Cokes in Holly Grove, Arkansas. Roger was also preceded in death by: former wife, Martha Cokes Hyde; son, Roger Cokes, Jr. Roger is survived by (5) sons, Darryl (Denise) of New York, Garlund, Carl, Paul (Sabrina) and Shawn (Janeen) Cokes, all of Dayton; (5) daughters, Sherry, Jade and Anissa Cokes of Dayton, Gloria Cokes of Kansas City and Roshunda Cartwright of Arkansas; (3) sisters, other family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Robert Jackson, Officiating. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020