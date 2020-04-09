Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger COKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger COKES Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger COKES Sr. Obituary
COKES Sr., Roger J., Age 84 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life April 4, 2020. He was born August 5, 1935 to the late McKinley Cokes, Sr. and Hattie Cokes in Holly Grove, Arkansas. Roger was also preceded in death by: former wife, Martha Cokes Hyde; son, Roger Cokes, Jr. Roger is survived by (5) sons, Darryl (Denise) of New York, Garlund, Carl, Paul (Sabrina) and Shawn (Janeen) Cokes, all of Dayton; (5) daughters, Sherry, Jade and Anissa Cokes of Dayton, Gloria Cokes of Kansas City and Roshunda Cartwright of Arkansas; (3) sisters, other family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Rev. Robert Jackson, Officiating. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -