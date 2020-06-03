CULTICE, Roger F. "Freddy" 78, of Pitchin, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born April 10, 1942, in Pitchin, Green Twp, Springfield, Ohio, the son of Alfred Thomas and Nancy Cecelia Tuttle Cultice. A lifelong farmer and plumber Roger operated a plumbing and backhoe business with his father in law, Don Hines and continued on his own for years until his retirement in 2016. He is survived by his two daughters, Krystal Hollenbeck of Springfield, Ohio, and Julie Neaveill (Joe Wigger) of Eldorado, Ohio; brothers Ben Cultice (Becky) of Columbus, Ohio; and Tom Cultice (Joan) of Apple Valley, Arizona; sister Holly Daley of Mesa, Arizona; mother-in-law Rita Hines of South Charleston, Ohio; brother in law Ken (Lois) Hines of Berea, Ohio ; sister in law, Barb (Joe) Pollock of Trenton, Ohio; brother in law, Tim (Michele) Hines of South Charleston, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special neighbors and friends, Jeff, Sara, Johnny and Madison of Pitchin. Madison was an absolute ray of sunshine to Roger, always making sure he was entertained, spending countless hours playing games, coloring, crafting, and visiting with him. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and love of his life, Nellie Hines Cultice; son, Tony Cultice; grandson, Jacob Hollenbeck, and great granddaughter, Brooklyn Papp; father in law, Don Hines, and sister in law, Cyndi Hines Barrett. Roger was blessed with many "angels" caring for him: Betty Combs, Jenna Gilchrist, Shawn McCoy, Marilyn Robbins, Debbie Freeze, Michele Hines, Sara Mitchem; Hustead and Yellow Springs EMS, and the dedicated staff at Springfield Regional Hospital that became family to care for Roger. Roger was a compassionate family man of few words but innumerable good deeds. Always eager to lend a helping hand, he never encountered something he could not fix or a plant he could not grow. His love for tractors was surpassed only by his devotion and patience to his children and grandchildren. He was never more at home than when mowing his yard on his family farm. Roger was a member of Southeastern Class 1960 and past member of both the South Charleston and Pitchin Fire Departments. Roger was deeply loved and respected by his family and friends and the community, and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. COVID19 protocol will be upheld. Interment will follow in Garlough Cemetery, Pitchin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1301 Beacon St., Springfield, Ohio, 45505 or to the Green Township EMS, c/o Nichole Smith - Township Clerk, 4163 E. Pitchin Rd, Springfield, OH 45502. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.