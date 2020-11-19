1/1
Roger DENNIS Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENNIS, Sr., Roger A.

Roger A Dennis Sr., 87 of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord after a

sudden illness at Springfield

Regional Medical Center. He was born April 17, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Willa Mae Edley. He served in the United States Army and

retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid golfer and bowler and was inducted into the Clark County Bowlers Hall of Fame. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Roger (Mary) Dennis Jr.; Stacey

(Tina) Dennis; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother. Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman

Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of the service which will be private at 11:00am, with Reverend Dr. John E. Freeman, Eulogist. Social distancing protocols will be

observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will

follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved