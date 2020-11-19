DENNIS, Sr., Roger A.
Roger A Dennis Sr., 87 of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord after a
sudden illness at Springfield
Regional Medical Center. He was born April 17, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Willa Mae Edley. He served in the United States Army and
retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid golfer and bowler and was inducted into the Clark County Bowlers Hall of Fame. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Roger (Mary) Dennis Jr.; Stacey
(Tina) Dennis; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother. Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman
Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of the service which will be private at 11:00am, with Reverend Dr. John E. Freeman, Eulogist. Social distancing protocols will be
observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will
follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.