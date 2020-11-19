DENNIS, Sr., Roger A.



Roger A Dennis Sr., 87 of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord after a



sudden illness at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. He was born April 17, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Willa Mae Edley. He served in the United States Army and



retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid golfer and bowler and was inducted into the Clark County Bowlers Hall of Fame. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Roger (Mary) Dennis Jr.; Stacey



(Tina) Dennis; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother. Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman



Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of the service which will be private at 11:00am, with Reverend Dr. John E. Freeman, Eulogist. Social distancing protocols will be



observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will



follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store