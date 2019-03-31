FIELDS, Roger L. Age 68 of Hamilton, surrounded by his loving family in his final days, passed away Thursday March 28, 2019 in his home. He was born June 10, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Estill and Geneva (nee Crouch) Fields. Roger enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing pool, and cooking. He loved his family and his dogs and will be greatly missed by his family and many close friends. Roger is survived by wife Stephanie Fields; two children Tracey (Bennie) Hoskins and Roger Fields; two step children Tonya Cheek and Wesley Nichols; three grandchildren Cody, Chelsea, and Alex; six great grandchildren; one brother Dennis (Buttons) Fields; mother in law Sandy Hacker; father in law Larry Hacker; brothers in law James (Rhonda) Cunagin and Joel Lauer; sister in law Trish (Josh) Barclay, and two aunts Janet Herr and Jean Miles. He was also preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim House and Pastor Josh Willis, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary