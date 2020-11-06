1/1
Roger FLANNERY
1946 - 2020
FLANNERY, Roger Earl

Roger Earl Flannery, age 74, of South Vienna, went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born the son of Earl W. & Leona (Fouch) Flannery on

September 25, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; and 2

sisters Pat Stephens & Priscilla McDonald. Roger is survived by his loving wife Sharon of 51 years; son Andrew; sister-in-law Debbie & Dave Wiseman; brother-in-law Jeff & Denise

Ellinger; several nieces & nephews; several great nieces & great nephews; his lifelong friends Jim & Pam King; his cocker spaniel fur buddies George & Brandy. Roger was a longtime member of High St. United Methodist Church; Past Master of Mechanicsburg Lodge # 113 F & AM; Past Patron of Caroline Chapter #39 OES; Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and was a 1964 graduate of Northeastern High School. He did volunteer work for Lifeline of Ohio & visited transplant patients at The Ohio State University Hospital after his transplant 24 years ago. Roger enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, Europe,

Caribbean cruises and seeing the US. He liked classic cars especially Mustangs but more than anything he enjoyed spending quality time with his family & friends. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Kurian & Dr. Ahern of Ohio Hospice & weekly nurse Kristen Barclay for the exceptional care & support they received during this difficult time. Friends may call on Monday, November 9, 2020, at

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, from 11 AM – 12:45, 12:45 PM Masonic Service and funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Rev. Stu Rammes Officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
NOV
9
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
